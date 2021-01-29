Katy Perry reflects on embracing motherhood: 'I highly recommend it'

Katy Perry gave birth to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with fiance Orlando Bloom in 2020

Katy Perry is shedding light on how becoming her mother has completely altered her life.



Perry, who gave birth to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with fiance Orlando Bloom, said her changed her life for the better since becoming a mother.

"She changed my life and still continues to change my life," the songstress said during an Instagram Live, adding how she learnt how to prioritize time with Daisy.

Reflecting further on her motherhood journey, the Fireworks singer said, "I think that you realize that when you become a mother... you just have to focus on being a mom. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom."

"So a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom and it is the best job in the world," she continued. "I highly recommend it when you're ready."

"I see my daughter change so much in the past five months and looking back at photos it's like, 'Whoa,'" she reflected. "You see time in human form and it's like… Now she's got chunky cheeks."

Perry added, "In a way, it's really encouraged me to be even more present and to value every day. And all we have is this moment. That's what's promised is this moment and nothing else."