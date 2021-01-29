Royal expert bashes Meghan Markle for 'elbowing Prince Harry out of shot'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview likened to an episode of 'The Crown'

Meghan Markle will always be seen as the person who made Prince Harry quit the royal family, and shun his duties towards the British crown.



Because of their shocking exit last year, Harry was forced to give up his titles in the military, while Brits saw the Duke of Sussex getting stripped of his honours.

While watching an interview of the Sussexes, political insider Sasha Swire, wife of Hugo Swire, claimed Meghan will 'eat Harry for breakfast.'

"She is eating the redhead for breakfast; almost elbowing him out of shot," she said. “He is clearly not as clever as she is."



Recounting her feelings in Diary of an MP's Wife - Inside and Outside Power, Sasha wrote, "The interview with them was like watching an episode of The Crown. I came away humming, 'there will be trouble ahead'.