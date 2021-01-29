Prince Harry finally addresses social media rumors

Prince Harry has finally decided to address the barrage of fake news surrounding their every move and admits an indefinite social media detox is “news to us.”

The conversation arose after the prince was asked about his approach to dealing with “concerns about divisiveness, misinformation and hate speech online" during an interview with the Fast Company.

There he was quoted saying, “It’s funny you should ask because ironically, we woke up one morning a couple of weeks ago to hear that a Rupert Murdoch newspaper said we were evidently quitting social media.”

Emphasizing upon the shock factor of such a claim Prince Harry went on to say, “That was ‘news’ to us, bearing in mind we have no social media to quit, nor have we for the past 10 months.”

Before concluding the prince made it clear that nether he nor his wife have any intentions of turning their back on social media.

He said, “We will revisit social media when it feels right for us — perhaps when we see more meaningful commitments to change or reform — but right now we’ve thrown much of our energy into learning about this space and how we can help