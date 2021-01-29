PAK vs SA: Quinton de Kock praises his side's bowling despite defeat

South Africa Captain Quinton de Kock. Photo: Geo Super

South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock praised his side's bowling despite defeat in Karachi Test

Says his side's batting line-up was unable to put up a good fight against the Men In Green

Says when team is up to bat first, it needs a big first inning score

KARACHI: Despite being defeated by Pakistan in the first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi, South Africa captain Quinton de Kock praised his side's bowling.

He also said his team's batting line-up was unable to put up a good fight against the Men In Green.

Speaking to media via an online press conference on Friday, the South Africa captain, defending his bowlers, said that Protease did, indeed, bowl well.



“I'd like to know how much we didn't do right?” de Kock reacted when asked if he feels that his bowlers allowed Pakistan to stage a fightback after being four down for 27.

“I think they bowled really well. Pakistan wasn't going at a big run-rate for most of their time until the later part of the second innings. So, I think, the bowlers bowled really well,” he said.

He regretted the soft dismissals in the first innings and that 220 wasn’t a good total for his side to score in the first innings of the Test. He also highlighted that the way batsmen played spinners was the major difference between the two sides.

“I think at the end of day one, we were ahead, but it's not really where we wanted it to be in the game, " he said. "220 on that wicket in the first innings wasn’t good enough. When you're up to bat first, you need a big first inning score."



"I know that we had them 40 for four or something like that and that's a great start in our bowling but that's a signal we did let ourselves down the first innings that was you know that was the point in the game where let ourselves down the most,” he recalled.

