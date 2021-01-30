Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jan 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI days after alleged torture incident

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Facebook/Rimal Ali/via Geo.tv

LAHORE: Pakistan's famed transgender model and actor, Rimal Ali, has joined the ruling PTI, a local media outlet reported on Friday, days after she was allegedly subjected to torture and her head and eyebrows shaved by unidentified assailants.

According to the Express Tribune, Ali joined politics in "vengeance", saying it was the experience of her alleged kidnapping and assault that made her do so. In a letter shared by the publication, the president of the PTI Insaf Welfare Wing's Central chapter, Habib Malik Orakzai, confirmed appointing her as "Coordinator for Gender Discrimination".

The trans model was expected to engage in "hard work for welfare of the people", Orakzai wrote in the letter.

Facebook/Rimal Ali/via Geo.tv

Ali, while speaking to the publication, said she "will continue my showbiz career" and that her fans would soon "see me in the drama industry and in more films".

"I was appreciated by the public when I started my career and luckily, have got opportunities to work with legendary actors and actresses, including Mahira Khan. Showbiz is my passion and I will not leave it.

"In these uncertain days, the situation in the industry is a bit disturbed due to COVID-19. But like many others, I am also struggling through this difficult time," she told the Tribune.

Ali added that it was a matter of "pride for me to be a part of PTI" and that she would now raise her voice for the transgender community at every forum.

Moreover, Ali also reportedly joined the United Nations Human Rights, where, too, she would work on gender-related issues.

More From Pakistan:

China launches advanced warship for Pakistan: report

China launches advanced warship for Pakistan: report
Secretary Blinken urges Pakistan to ‘ensure accountability’ in Daniel Pearl’s murder

Secretary Blinken urges Pakistan to ‘ensure accountability’ in Daniel Pearl’s murder
'Happiest moment': Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari gets married to Mahmood Chaudhry

'Happiest moment': Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari gets married to Mahmood Chaudhry
63% Pakistanis think asymptomatic people cannot spread COVID-19

63% Pakistanis think asymptomatic people cannot spread COVID-19
Pakistan not bound by Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: FO

Pakistan not bound by Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons: FO
Foreign funding probe: PM Imran Khan challenges Opposition to give details of '1,000 bank accounts even'

Foreign funding probe: PM Imran Khan challenges Opposition to give details of '1,000 bank accounts even'
Fact check: Karachi University will not hold 'only online exams'

Fact check: Karachi University will not hold 'only online exams'
Three Karachi districts witness more than 100% increase in coronavirus positivity rate in a week

Three Karachi districts witness more than 100% increase in coronavirus positivity rate in a week
UHS to not hold online exams, says VC Dr Javed Akram

UHS to not hold online exams, says VC Dr Javed Akram
Sindh to begin coronavirus vaccine drive from Feb 3: Nasir Shah

Sindh to begin coronavirus vaccine drive from Feb 3: Nasir Shah

Universities in Sindh to reopen from Feb 1

Universities in Sindh to reopen from Feb 1
Karachi government colleges report surge in coronavirus cases

Karachi government colleges report surge in coronavirus cases

Latest

view all