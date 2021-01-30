Can't connect right now! retry
Zack Snyder's Justice League coming to HBO Max on March 18

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Zack Snyder's much-awaited cut of Justice League will be available on HBO Max in March.

The 54-year-old filmmaker delighted fans as he announced the release date. Zack also shared evocative promotional pictures from the movie.

Taking to Twitter the Superhero filmmaker shared three images. His first image was marked 'Fallen' and showed the Justice League logo broken on the ground amid scattered rubble.

And the second 'Risen' showed a tattered Justice League flag being raised and the third 'Reborn' showed a roll of film sitting in the wreckage.

Zack, who directed a great deal of the 2017 movie Justice League, left the project after the tragic suicide of his daughter Autumn.

The renowned director retreated from work in order to focus on family matters leaving The Avengers director Joss Whedon to step in and finish the project. The film that eventually got made was a huge flop at the box office.

Many critics were also scathing about the theatrical cut of the movie with the result that it has a dismal 40% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The ace filmmaker stunned fans in in March 2019 as he revealed that he had a cut of the film and by that November even Ben Affleck who played Batman and Gal Gadot who played Wonder Woman were online saying it should be released.

Zack Snyder managed to screen his cut for DC, Warner Bros and HBO executives who agreed to go forward with getting it out to viewers.

