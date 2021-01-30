Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 30 2021
Prince Harry asks travel industry to reimagine new future to protect environment and tourism

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Prince Harry has urged the travel industry to “reset and reimagine” its future to protect the environment and tourism.

The Queen's grandson focused on creating a more sustainable model which does less damage to the environment and local communities.

Travel firms and airlines have been badly hit by the pandemic which has put a stop of much of the global tourism business.

Meghan's husband said 'acute hardship' of communities in tourist destinations had shown the importance of travel, but had also highlighted the need to reduce its detrimental impact.

'We know that to not travel again is not an option,' the prince said in a foreword to the annual report of Travalyst, an initiative he launched in 2019 with the objective of making the travel industry more sustainable.

The 36-year-old continued: 'Right before us, there is an opportunity to do things differently, to do things better. Travel and tourism are no exception. As the industry re-emerges from crisis, there is an urgent need to reset and reimagine.'

Prince Harry, like his father Prince Charles, is a vocal champion of environmental causes, saying the industry has not done enough to tackle issues such as climate change and pollution.

