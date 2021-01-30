Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 30 2021
Queen Elizabeth could be 'overshadowed' by Meghan Markle's presence

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II's limelight could be stolen from her by Meghan Markle if the latter ever comes back to the UK, a source said.

As speculation goes through the roof about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returning to the UK for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s birthdays this year, a source revealed that if the former actor does return, Her Majesty won’t be too pleased.

The insider told Daily Mail that Meghan’s appearance could ‘overshadow’ Queen’s special day.

“Harry wants to come back for The Queen and Prince Philip’s big birthdays. But it looks likely it will be just him. If Meghan comes back, the feeling is that it would overshadow the occasion. People would only be looking at the ‘drama’ of it all,” said the insider.

“Of course she would be welcome, but a decision not to come would postpone that headache for a while at least,” they added.

