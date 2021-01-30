Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 30 2021
George and Amal Clooney’s secret to a happy marriage: love letters

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Hollywood's power couple George and Amal Clooney are one of the most sought-after pairs across the globe.

And while the Ocean’s Eleven actor lets go of no chance to publicly gush over his wife and let fans in on their unbreakable bond, the 59-year-old is at it again.

Speaking with AARP about his and Amal’s lockdown period during the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor revealed the special way they keep their love strong.

“Even in lockdown [during the coronavirus pandemic], I’ll write a letter and slip it on her desk, or she’ll write a letter and leave it under the pillow; I’m a big believer in letters,” he said.

“I have letters from Paul Newman, Walter Cronkite, Gregory Peck. I have them framed. I put them in the house,” he went on to say.

“If it were a text, it would feel different. Maybe that’s a generational thing, and maybe it won’t be that way 20 years from now, but for me, somebody sat down and wrote it,” he added.  

