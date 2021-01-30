Taraji P. Henson touches on her gruesome suicide plans

Taraji P. Henson recently shed light on her struggles with mental and health and depression.

The actress shed light on it all during her interview with Daily Pop and was quoted saying, "I went to sleep and kept imagining that gun.”

“I knew that I had to get it out of my head. I knew that I had to say it, because if I didn't say it, if I keep it to myself, then you think about it so much it, then it becomes a plan."

But before it all fell off the deep end, Taraji made sure to turn to her seventh grade friend Tracie Jade for help and support.

Now, they both feel it is their duty to help others and that is exactly what Taraji has been dedicating her efforts towards. "I get a lot of DMs about people saying, 'Oh, my God, thank you so much for your show. My daughter was going through something and I had no idea

"I get a lot of DMs about people saying, 'Oh, my God, thank you so much for your show. My daughter was going through something and I had no idea.”

That is not to say however that Taraji considers herself to be on par with experts. "I'm not a professional. I don't know. I'm suffering, she's suffering. It's not like we're on there like, 'Who are we going to save today?' I'm trying to save myself."