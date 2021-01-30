Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Sources touch on BLACKPINK’s Rose, Lisa’s solo debuts

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 30, 2021

Sources touch on BLACKPINK’s Rose, Lisa’s solo debuts

BLACKPINK’s Rose and Lisa are spreading their wings and an insider has the tea on everything they are up to in preparation for their big solo debuts.

The news was brought forward to Metro UK by an inside source. They claimed, “It is hard to share the details at the moment, but we are working very hard to deliver the best music for our fans. We hope to show our unique own charms, so we hope you look forward to it as well.”

Even going through with their virtual concert during a pandemic ended up being an “immersive experience” according to the insider.

They explained, “We are always discussing to find different ways for our fans from all over the world to enjoy our shows to the fullest while being affected by the current situation. We want to be creative but also have to consider practicality and believe that The Show could be that first big step.”

The source concluded by saying, “As we said before, we prepared many special stages and multiple sets backed by detailed production – paying special attention to visual, sound, and other technical stuff – to differentiate our online concert from previous concerts we’ve done offline. Hopefully viewers can notice that and we are super excited to see their reaction.”

More From Entertainment:

Experts weigh in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s future plans

Experts weigh in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s future plans
Zendaya sheds light on her thoughts on the toxic nature of social media

Zendaya sheds light on her thoughts on the toxic nature of social media
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cooking up plans' for their US dream

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cooking up plans' for their US dream
Actor Shaan Shahid's mother passes away

Actor Shaan Shahid's mother passes away

Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in latest Instagram post

Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in latest Instagram post
'Meghan Markle, Prince Harry haven't used social media to their advantage yet'

'Meghan Markle, Prince Harry haven't used social media to their advantage yet'
Kourtney Kardashian's love interest says he had a 'crush' on Kim Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian's love interest says he had a 'crush' on Kim Kardashian
Priyanka Chopra spills the beans on how she pampers her Insta-famous dog Diana

Priyanka Chopra spills the beans on how she pampers her Insta-famous dog Diana
Queen Elizabeth paving way for Prince Charles to take new role

Queen Elizabeth paving way for Prince Charles to take new role
Priyanka Chopra reflects on acting career: 'I didn’t know I could be an actor'

Priyanka Chopra reflects on acting career: 'I didn’t know I could be an actor'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'showing no signs' of relinquishing royal titles

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'showing no signs' of relinquishing royal titles

Kate Middleton snubs Duchess Camilla and Charles over major life decision

Kate Middleton snubs Duchess Camilla and Charles over major life decision

Latest

view all