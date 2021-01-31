Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry warned about major future decision with Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Prince Harry has been criticized for addressing political events happening in the United States as he lives his new life abroad with Meghan Markle.

Royal author Angela Levin gave the Duke of Sussex an earful about his recent decision to speak out about the Capitol Hill riots in the US.

Talking to Express, she said: "If he wants this sort of freedom he should drop all his titles and take American citizenship.”

"Of course having his titles has enabled him to do various lucrative deals but de can’t or shouldn’t have it both ways,” she went on to say.

"I think Harry’s decision to lecture anyone on how to live, what to do and who to vote for is a misjudgment. And even more so in the United States.”

"He should also not do so while a member of the Royal Family and using his royal titles,” she continued.

"And has prompted Americans to say quite rightly how dare the British Royal Family interfere in our lives and tell us what to do,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle under fire for snubbing Queen Elizabeth in latest ‘staggering’ move

Meghan Markle under fire for snubbing Queen Elizabeth in latest ‘staggering’ move
Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana with ‘unprecedented’ gesture

Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana with ‘unprecedented’ gesture
Gal Gadot praises Natalie Portman's Fables

Gal Gadot praises Natalie Portman's Fables

BIllie Eilish reveals release date for her documentary

BIllie Eilish reveals release date for her documentary

Kate Middleton to receive new honour from Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton to receive new honour from Queen Elizabeth
Experts weigh in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s future plans

Experts weigh in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s future plans
Zendaya sheds light on the 'toxic' nature of social media

Zendaya sheds light on the 'toxic' nature of social media
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cooking up plans' for their US dream

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘cooking up plans' for their US dream
Actor Shaan Shahid's mother passes away

Actor Shaan Shahid's mother passes away

Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in latest Instagram post

Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in latest Instagram post
'Meghan Markle, Prince Harry haven't used social media to their advantage yet'

'Meghan Markle, Prince Harry haven't used social media to their advantage yet'
Kourtney Kardashian's love interest says he had a 'crush' on Kim Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian's love interest says he had a 'crush' on Kim Kardashian

Latest

view all