Jennifer Aniston on playing safe before warming up to Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston took things slow with Jim Curtis before going public with her romance.

The Friends star and her boyfriend were first spotted together in July 2025, however, it took them months to reach that far.

A source told the People magazine that the Morning Show actress and Curtis spent, "months chatting and getting to know each other" at the start of the year.

"Jen really valued their friendship in the beginning of the year," the insider said. "When it all took a turn to something more romantic, she was cautious at first. Now, she's excited that she just went for it."

The tipster added that it "feels like kismet" and that the Aniston “truly loves" Curtis. "He's brought so many good things into her life," adds the source.

The couple confirmed their relationship in November as they went Instagram official on Curtis 50th birthday.

Few days later the love birds made their first public appearance together at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood event, where Aniston described Curtis as “quite extraordinary" in an interview with the outlet.

She said, “He’s very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity."

Although the couple is delighted to announce their relationship, Aniston’s cautious approach seemingly came due to experiencing intense media scrutiny during her past high-profile relationships.

She was married to Brad Pitt from 1998 to 2005 and then dated Justin Theroux in 2011, got engage in 2012 and married in August 2015, however, in 2018 announced divorce.