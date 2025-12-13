Katy Perry consults doctors for shocking reason amid Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry’s post-Orlando era is heating up fast.

The singer has confirmed her romance with Justin Trudeau, and sources say the unexpected relationship has sparked a renewed sense of confidence — and some very personal decisions behind the scenes.

After weeks of speculation, the Firework singer confirmed last week that she’s dating the former Canadian prime minister, sharing a loved-up carousel from a recent Tokyo getaway.

Perry, who announced her split from Bloom in July, looked smitten — and sources say the feeling is mutual.

Alongside the new romance, Perry has undergone a major fitness transformation, shedding roughly 20 pounds after adopting a strict, protein-heavy diet.

Fans have praised her recent appearances, but a source tells us there’s one lingering insecurity.

“Katy is 99% very happy with her body right now but there’s no denying her b**bs aren’t nearly as full and perky as they were before she lost all this weight,” as per Closer magazine. “She loves her slimmed down look but she misses her b**bs.”

The source added, “After having a kid and losing all that weight she’s not feeling the same way about her boobs that she used to… People have been very cruel about her chest and that has gotten in her head.”

Now, Perry is said to be considering surgery. “She has no plans to get anything extreme; she just wants to add back some of the volume that she lost and maybe get a little lift.”

Friends are encouraging her, and timing is key. “She wants to surprise Justin with brand new boobs,” the insider claims. “They’re long distance, so she can easily sneak it in.”

According to the source, the romance has been a confidence boost. “Justin is the total opposite [of Orlando], he worships her… falling for him has woken up a part of her that she thought she’d lost.”

For Perry, the goal is simple: “She wants to feel her best naked.”