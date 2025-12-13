Jennifer Lopez throws lavish party on mother’s 80th birthday

Jennifer Lopez made her mother’s special moment more memorable by hosting a lavish party in her honour.

On Friday, December 12, the On The Floor hitmaker celebrated her Guadalupe Rodriguez’s 80th birthday in Las Vegas.

The 56-year-old singer and actress took to her Instagram Stories, offering a sneak peek from the intimate gathering at the Bellagio Hotel.

In addition to close family and friends, J.Lo, was mingling with her sisters Leslie and Lynda.

A rare snapshot captured Lopez, striking a pose with her two siblings who opted for fashionable black ensembles.

Lopez, meanwhile, donned an off-the-shoulder white dress with ruched details. Her tresses freely flow down past her shoulders in light waves.

The Marry Me actress accessorised her look with dangly earrings and a pearl Chanel bracelet on her right wrist.

Moreover, her sons, Maximilian "Max" David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz, were also spotted at the party.

The Mother actress welcomed her twins on February 22, 2008, with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony.

Among other glimpses from the birthday bash one image captured the birthday girl’s surprise reaction to her three-tier cake topped with a showgirl doll to match with the Las Vegas theme.

Lopez’s mother covered her face with both of her hands at the sight of the giant sweet treat.