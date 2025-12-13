Rihanna steps out in Hollywood after welcoming baby no 3

 
December 13, 2025

Rihanna was spotted enjoying a rare night out in Hollywood.

The 37-year-old Diamonds singer arrived at the Dot Dot Lounge on Thursday night, December 11, for what was said to be a Roc Nation holiday party. Rihanna stayed well into the early hours, leaving around 3 a.m.

She stepped out in an all-black look paired with oversized black sunglasses, keeping things low-key but unmistakably stylish.

The outing comes shortly after Rihanna welcomed her third child with partner A$AP Rocky, a daughter named Rocki Irish Mayers, making the night a notable break from new-mom duties.

The event was rumoured to be a star-studded affair, with names like Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Beyoncé and Jay-Z said to be among those in attendance, though no additional sightings were confirmed.

Earlier this month, Rihanna showed her support for A$AP Rocky at the 2025 Gotham Film Awards, where he was recognized for his role in Highest 2 Lowest.

The couple appeared together at the event, marking one of their first public appearances since welcoming their newest addition.

Rihanna has otherwise kept a low profile in recent weeks. She was last photographed heading to dinner in Santa Monica in November.

For now, the singer seems to be savouring a brief return to nightlife — even if just for one late night in Hollywood.

