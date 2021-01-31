Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle under fire for snubbing Queen Elizabeth in latest ‘staggering’ move

Meghan Markle been slammed after reports revealed that she may have decided to give the UK visit amiss and stay back in the US while her husband Prince Harry flies back home.

The Duchess of Sussex was blasted by royal expert Charlie Rae and TalkRadio commentator Kevin O’Sullivan who discussed the duke’s upcoming visit for the string of royal events lined up for later this year.

"We know Prince Harry is coming to the UK to see his family in the next few months. At one point it was supposed to be next month but now it seems to be early summer, he is definitely coming in the not too distant future,” said O’Sullivan.

"It turns out that Meghan Markle is very unlikely to join him on this trip. We are told this is not a snub, insides have said this is not a snub but I disagree and say it is a snub,” he added.

Rae also joined the discourse and said: "I think it is absolutely disgraceful and as you quite rightly say, this is a definite snub. The Queen specifically invited Harry and Meghan to attend Trooping the Colour which marks the Queen's 95th official birthday.”

"Just before that we have Prince Philip's 100th birthday and in July 1 we have the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue in Kensington Palace,” he went on to say.

"These are three key Royal Family events this year and you would have expected Meghan to be by Harry's side. This is specifically key as Meghan was invited by the Queen,” he continued.

"I find it absolutely disgraceful that she has made a decision but she has leaked the decision so that we are all ready for it and everything else, it is appalling.”

"Now the last time that Prince Charles, as the grandfather, and the Queen, as the great grandmother, saw little Archie was when he was 6 months old. He is going to be two-years-old in May, it is staggering that this woman continues to snub the Royal Family in this fashion,” he added. 

