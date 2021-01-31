Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle, Harry’s exit helped Prince William rebuild ties with Charles

The exit of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from the British royal family may have led to a tailspin but something good did come out of it for two members.

According to the Mail on Sunday’s royal editor Emily Andrews, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure led to Prince William and Prince Charles drawing closer.

She wrote in her piece for the paper, as per Express: “Charles and William have come together to work with a common purpose.”

“A key factor in the two men's maturing relationship, of course, has been Harry's move to California,” she went on to say.

“Charles's initial inclination was to try to make a half-in/ half-out Royal role work for Harry and Meghan,” she said.

“But ultimately he united with William and the Queen, who, at the so-called Sandringham Summit to discuss the crisis in January last year, told the Sussexes that a hybrid option would not work,” she added.

“Kate, 39, has also been instrumental in fostering the father/son relationship. Organising Charles's family portrait for his 70th birthday with Harry and William, who had fallen out spectacularly, did not prove easy.”

“She helped make it happen and ensured that all the children synchronised smiles for the camera,” Andrews wrote.

“Last summer, Kate made sure that her family was back in time from their holiday to the Isles of Scilly to coincide with Charles's stay, so 'Grandpa' could give birthday presents to seven-year-old George,” she added.

