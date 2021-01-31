Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jan 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan to experience colder weather than usual in February, says PMD

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

  • The minimum temperature in the Karachi was recorded at 11.5°C
  • The minimum temperature is expected to hover between 9°C and 11°C in Karachi during the rest of the day.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday said that the weather is likely to be colder than usual in February across Pakistan.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the Karachi was recorded at 11.5°C while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 9°C and 11°C today. 

The humidity in the port city has been recorded at 72%, with light winds expected to blow from the southwestern direction till evening.

Clear and cold weather in northern parts of Balochistan

In addition, the temperature is likely to drop in most parts of Balochistan. the PMD said, adding that that -1°C was recorded in Quetta yesterday, whereas -3°C was the temperature recorded  in Kalat.

Read more: Karachi, the cold wave isn't over yet

The PDM predicted dry weather in the northern and mountainous areas of Balochistan. As far as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is concerned, the weather department said that partly cloudy conditions can be expected in most parts of the province including the city of Peshawar. The minimum temperature in Peshawar has been recorded at 2°C, whereas, humidity is 74%.

The temperature in Abbottabad, Kakul was 0°C, and in Malam Kabba, it was recorded at -3 °C, the Met Office said. The temperature in Kalam was recorded at -7°C, -4°C in Upper Dir, -3°C in Parachinar, whereas -2°C was recorded in Chitral.

Light rain is expected in some upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan, PTI leaders condole over Shahid Gondal's demise

PM Imran Khan, PTI leaders condole over Shahid Gondal's demise
Bakhtawar Bhutto wedding: New pictures from the event go viral on social media

Bakhtawar Bhutto wedding: New pictures from the event go viral on social media
PM Imran Khan expresses grief over legendary actress Neelo Begum's death

PM Imran Khan expresses grief over legendary actress Neelo Begum's death
Special plane to bring first coronavirus vaccine tranche from China today

Special plane to bring first coronavirus vaccine tranche from China today
Faisalabad man allegedly murders father for not waking up for prayers

Faisalabad man allegedly murders father for not waking up for prayers
Pakistan becomes first country in region to to roll out typhoid vaccine

Pakistan becomes first country in region to to roll out typhoid vaccine
FM Qureshi says appropriate time for PDM to submit resignations is next elections

FM Qureshi says appropriate time for PDM to submit resignations is next elections
2% Pakistanis cut back on food to meet basic needs amid COVID: survey

2% Pakistanis cut back on food to meet basic needs amid COVID: survey
Which designer's outfit did Sharmila Farooqi wear on Bakhtawar's wedding?

Which designer's outfit did Sharmila Farooqi wear on Bakhtawar's wedding?
Bakhtawar's marriage: Sherry Rehman posts pre-nikah picture

Bakhtawar's marriage: Sherry Rehman posts pre-nikah picture
Who designed Bakhtawar's nikah dress?

Who designed Bakhtawar's nikah dress?
Two injured after gas leakage at Nawaz Sharif's residence

Two injured after gas leakage at Nawaz Sharif's residence

Latest

view all