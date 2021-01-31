Pakistan to experience colder weather than usual in February, says PMD

The minimum temperature in the Karachi was recorded at 11.5°C

The minimum temperature is expected to hover between 9°C and 11°C in Karachi during the rest of the day.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday said that the weather is likely to be colder than usual in February across Pakistan.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the Karachi was recorded at 11.5°C while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 9°C and 11°C today.

The humidity in the port city has been recorded at 72%, with light winds expected to blow from the southwestern direction till evening.

Clear and cold weather in northern parts of Balochistan



In addition, the temperature is likely to drop in most parts of Balochistan. the PMD said, adding that that -1°C was recorded in Quetta yesterday, whereas -3°C was the temperature recorded in Kalat.

Read more: Karachi, the cold wave isn't over yet

The PDM predicted dry weather in the northern and mountainous areas of Balochistan. As far as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is concerned, the weather department said that partly cloudy conditions can be expected in most parts of the province including the city of Peshawar. The minimum temperature in Peshawar has been recorded at 2°C, whereas, humidity is 74%.

The temperature in Abbottabad, Kakul was 0°C, and in Malam Kabba, it was recorded at -3 °C, the Met Office said. The temperature in Kalam was recorded at -7°C, -4°C in Upper Dir, -3°C in Parachinar, whereas -2°C was recorded in Chitral.

Light rain is expected in some upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

