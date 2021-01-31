Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 31 2021
Selena Gomez unveils plans for Spanish single 'Baila Conmigo'

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Selena Gomez unveils plans for Spanish single 'Baila Conmigo'

Award-winning singer and songwriter Selena Gomez recently sat to discuss everything she has planned for her new Spanish song Baila Conmigo.

The singer shed some light on her plans during a press release and according to People magazine she was quoted saying, "With 'Baila Conmigo,' I want to get everyone dancing.”

“The video portrays the sense of isolation we all are experiencing right now and how music truly does connect us all no matter where we are in the world."

Even Gomez’s producer Tainy touched on his experiences working with the Grammy award-winning singer and added, "It was a really interesting song for me to work on with Selena since it fuses an authentic reggaeton sound with elements like the plucked electric guitar that lean more pop.”

In a press release, Tainy went on to say, “Rauw's melodies captured that essence and complemented Selena's very well. I'm excited for this one!"

For fans surprised by the sudden shift, Gomez spilled the beans behind her desire to create an all-Spanish track during a past interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

She claimed at the time, "I feel like it's the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?"

It was a lot of work, and look, you cannot mispronounce anything” even though Gomez feels she “sings better in Spanish.”

At the end of the day, “It is something that needed to be precise, and needed to be respected by the audience I'm going to release this for."

