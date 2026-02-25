Martin Short delays comedy tour after ‘devastated’ note on daughter’s death

Martin Short has pulled out of his previously announced comedy tour after his 42-year-old daughter, Katherine Short, passed away on February 23.

The comedian-actor’s eldest daughter was discovered dead at her Los Angeles residence, with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office confirming the following day that the established cause of death was suicide.

His family released a statement on the tragic death earlier, saying, “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short.”

“The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

Martin, 75, was due to embark on a comedy tour with his longtime friend and peer Steve Martin — billed as The Best of Steve Martin & Martin Short — starting February 27 in Milwaukee.

In addition to suspending that stop, the tour’s planned February 28 gig in Minneapolis has also been postponed.

Milwaukee’s Miller High Life Theatre addressed the situation via a statement which said, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Steve Martin & Martin Short’s show, originally scheduled for Friday, February 27th in Milwaukee, has been postponed.”

“Tickets will be honored for a future rescheduled date. We will be in contact with further news when it is available,” the message, published on the venue’s official website, concluded.

According to Deadline, the stop which still appears to be scheduled on the tour’s programme is the March 13 stint at Washington DC’s DAR Constitution Hall.