Pedro Pascal, Rafael Olarra ‘confirm’ romance with new outing

Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra appeared to confirm the swirling romance rumours surrounding their relationship with a new cosy outing.

At the center of intense dating speculations, the pair made a headline-grabbing appearance together on Tuesday, February 24.

The Last of Us star and Olarra couldn’t keep their hands off of each other as they stepped out in Beverly Hills for a stroll.

They were spotted wrapping their arms around each other's waists with Pascal, who has never publicly spoken about his sexuality, leaning in and resting his chin on his alleged love interest’s broad shoulders.

This is not the first time the duo, who shared the same Chilean culture, have sparked buzz. Earlier this month they were seen on multiple outings in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

On February 6, they were photographed linking arms and walking together before sharing a Sunday meal.

Their sighting just ahead of Valentine’s Day weekend only added fuel to the burning flames.

The pair were later spotted sitting side by side at a screening of Wuthering Heights, starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie, where they were seen chatting closely throughout the film.

While the Game of Thrones actor and the 47-year-old creative director declined to comment on the nature of their relationship, fans have been quick to draw their own conclusions.

Among the wave of mixed reactions across social media, some supporters shared messages of encouragement, while others expressed surprise.

One fan wrote, "He must really be in love, cuz he’s never publicly walked around with someone like this knowingly getting papped.”

Another commented, “I love that he hasn’t made any big personal statements. It feels like he’s just out there living his life without the fanfare.”

Despite the circulating images and online conversation, neither Pascal, 50, nor Olarra, who is the art director of the Faena Hotel chain since August 2015, has issued a public statement addressing the rumours.