Spider-Man Universe to undergo major reboot amid poor box office

Sony has been forced to reconsider its strategy regarding the Spider-Man Universe following a string of box official flops.

Officially billed as Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, the superhero canon has been confirmed to undergo a “fresh reboot” by Sony Pictures chairman and CEO Tom Rothman.

While appearing on Matt Belloni’s The Town podcast, Rothman was asked, “Where are we in the Spider-Man franchise? Not the animated Spider-Verse. Is the larger Spider-Verse dead?”

Though he negated that statement, the podcast host further queried, “Are you going to go back to those at some point?”

To which the executive replied in the affirmative and also confirmed that the reboot will involve “new people”.

Furthermore, he went on to add that “scarcity has value … you got to make the audience miss you.”

Rothman later addressed the MCU boss Kevin Feige, head of the rival Marvel franchise, saying, “They’re two people about whom I would say this — and maybe more if I think about it — but never bet against Jim Cameron and never bet against Kevin Feige.”

The Spider-Man Universe’s reboot discussion comes after the monumental financial losses suffered by Sony following the release of Morbius in 2022, with Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter falling prey to similar fate in 2024.

Though the franchise got off to a strong start with Venom in 2018, which also attracted good business with its entire trilogy, concluding with Venom: The Last Dance in 2024.