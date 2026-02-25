Drew Barrymore 90's photos just broke the internet

If you ever wondered what it was like to be that girl in the 90s, Drew Barrymore just gave us a reminder.

In a February 24 Instagram post, the The Drew Barrymore Show host – who turned 51 on February 22 – kicked things off attempting the floss dance (with charmingly chaotic results). The onscreen caption read, “Mom, what were you like in the 90’s?”

Cue the time machine.

The video smash-cuts to intimate snapshots of teenage Barrymore in her prime: cropped blonde hair, pasta in hand, cuddling a goat (as one does), grinning like she owned the decade. The whole montage is set to Goo Goo Dolls 1998 anthem Iris, because of course it is.

“Oh the 90s! I went down memory lane looking at these photographs,” the Charlie’s Angels alum captioned it.

The comment section? Pure adoration.

“You were just the coolest ever with the coolest hair and the coolest smile. Ahhhhh,” wrote Florence Pugh in a caption.

“And still the baddest in the game,” commented Rachel Zegler.

“A legend,” chimed in Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

But behind the vintage glow is a woman who’s lived it. Barrymore has been candid about her turbulent teen years in Hollywood, once describing having “a real car crash of a life” at 13. As she reflected in April 2025, “The most valuable lesson I’ve learned is that nothing is a given… Don’t take anything for granted.”