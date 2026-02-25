Chris Hemsworth shares reason of relocating to Australia from L.A

Chris Hemsworth all set to feature as 'Thor' in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Chris Hemsworth has shared the reason of relocating to Australia from Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old opened that he was quite settled in L.A with wife Elsa Pataky and his daughter India and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, who were born then, but they were still kind of unhappy and were not enjoying their time there.

The Thor actor revealed, "It was right around the time my boys were born and we kind of were set up in L.A. and not enjoying it, you know? Like, nothing was shooting there. We were filming kind of everywhere else."

Therefore, he decided to relocate to Australia and for him, it was the best decision for his family.

Hemsworth explained that life in Australia feels like a vacation.

He explained, "You know when you come back from work, you wanna go on a holiday? Like, coming home for me, it feels like a holiday. We have a big farm and horses and motorbikes and surf."

The decision to return to his hometown in Australia was largely influenced by his own upbringing.

The Crime 101 star, while recalling his childhood days in the country, shared, "We lived about 20 minutes from the main sort of suburban areas in Melbourne up in the hills. And the nearest neighbour was a kilometre or two away."

Work wise, Chris is looking forward to the release of the much-awaited film Avengers: Doomsday, in which he will be reprising his MCU role Thor.