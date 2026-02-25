Elle, Dakota Fanning lead ‘The Nightingale’; release date, cast revealed

Kristin Hannah’s bestselling novel The Nightingale is finally making its way to theaters, with a powerhouse cast and creative team behind it.

Here’s everything you need to know:

1. Release Date Is Set

TriStar Pictures has locked in February 12, 2027 for the film’s theatrical debut, after years of pandemic related delays.

2. The Fanning Sisters Lead the Cast

Real life sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning will star as Vianne Mauriac and Isabelle Rossignol, the two central characters navigating German occupied France during World War II.

3. New Cast Members Are Joining

• Edmund Donovan (Late Fame) signed on in January 2026, though his role is still under wraps.

• Mark Rylance (The BFG, Ready Player One) and Shira Haas (Unorthodox, Captain America: Brave New World) are also confirmed.

4. The Storyline Stays True to the Novel

The plot follows sisters Vianne and Isabelle as they resist the Nazi occupation in different ways, one cautious, the other rebellious, highlighting the resilience and sacrifices of women during wartime.

5. A Stellar Creative Team Is Behind It

• Director: Michael Morris

• Screenwriter: Dana Stevens (The Woman King)

• Producers: Elizabeth Cantillon, the Fanning sisters (Lewellen Pictures), Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter (Hello Sunshine).

• TriStar executives Nicole Brown and Shary Shirazi are overseeing production.

With its powerhouse cast, seasoned creative team, and a story that has already touched millions of readers, The Nightingale is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated literary adaptations of the decade.

Fans of Kristin Hannah’s novel, and of the Fanning sisters, will want to mark February 12, 2027 on their calendars.