Watch Machine Gun Kelly's Saturday Night Live debut performance

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly made his Saturday Night Live debut with a smashing performance.

With the show recording its first episode of 2021, the musician performed many songs ranging from My Ex's Best Friend and Lonely, which is an emotional tribute about his late father who passed away in July 2020.

Both the songs were part of his album Tickets to My Downfall, which he released last September.

The show also comes as a first for host John Krasinski, whose debut was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

