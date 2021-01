Pakistani actress Minal Khan certainly knows the way to her fans' hearts, through adorable photos of herself.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner put her natural beauty on display as she could be seen chilling in what could be her own home.

The stunner kept it casual as she had her hair up in a messy bun and minimal makeup.

Despite her casual appearance, her eyes seemed to be doing the talking as they captivated her fans.

Take a look: