entertainment
Sunday Jan 31 2021
Kate Middleton's 'tensions' with Charles, Camilla revealed: report

Sunday Jan 31, 2021

Kate Middleton’s ‘tensions’ with Charles, Camilla revealed: report

Experts fear Kate Middleton will face escalating tensions within her household over her children’s upbringing due to Prince Charles and Camilla.

According to Express UK this claim was brought forward by royal commentators Jennie Bond and Tom Quinn.

Mr. Quin was the first one to discuss the potential of an internal conflict and claimed, “I suspect everyone thinks that in terms of the children, the royal family will inevitably have the most influence, but that is entirely wrong. It will be the Middletons that have the influence, because the royal family is too formal, it's too stuck in its ways.”

Ms Bond also chimed in to say, “I suppose there is a little tension at times between who gets to see the grandkids the most. Kate will always turn to Carole for help, advice guidance, and just get together and romping around with the kids - possibly before she would get together with Camilla and Charles.”

