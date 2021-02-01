Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 01 2021
Meghan Markle sets the record straight about Archie's birth certificate name change

Monday Feb 01, 2021

Meghan Markle has refuted reports making rounds online about her requesting a change in her name on her and Prince Harry's son Archie's birth certificate. 

A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex issued a statement that debunked the report by The Sun about the former actor willingly dropping her first name ‘Rachel Meghan’ from Archie’s birth certificate.

"The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials,” said the rep.

"This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex. To see this U.K. tabloid and their carnival of so-called 'experts' chose to deceptively whip this into a calculated family 'snub' and suggest that she would oddly want to be nameless on her child's birth certificate, or any other legal document, would be laughable were it not offensive,” they said.

“There's a lot going on in the world; let’s focus on that rather than creating clickbait,” the statement added. 

