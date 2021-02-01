Meghan Markle set to escalate tensions by not accompanying Prince Harry to UK

Meghan Markle has been getting criticized ever since word got out about her not accompanying Prince Harry during his UK trip later this year.



And now, another royal expert has called out the Duchess of Sussex for supposedly ‘snubbing’ Queen Elizabeth II by giving the UK trip amiss.

Royal author Nigel Cawthorne claims this move would worsen the tensions between the Sussex pair and members of the royal fold.

Speaking to Mirror Online, the expert said: "If Meghan decided not to attend for no reason it would indeed be a snub to her royal in-laws and mark a nadir in the relations between the royal family and the Sussexes.”

Earlier it was reported by the Daily Mail that Prince Harry will be visiting UK unaccompanied by his wife Meghan and son Archie, for the string of major royal events lined up later this year.

A source told Daily Mail that it is unlikely that the duchess accompanies her husband to the UK for the multiple royal events scheduled for the summer, including Prince Philip’s 100th birthday.

"This is a personal and practical decision by the couple, but it would certainly help officials navigate what is likely to be a fairly tricky situation,” said the source.

The insider also revealed that the move is not a snub to the royals.