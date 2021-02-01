Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise makes 'M:I 7' filming a ‘nightmare’ for cast and crew

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 01, 2021

Tom Cruise is keeping his obsessive nature alive even after the fiasco that unleashed earlier over his COVID-19 rant.

As per a report by The Sun, the actor has made filming for Mission: Impossible 7 a ‘nightmare’ for the cast and crew due to his ‘obsessive’ behavior.

A source told the outlet: “A lot of us would love to cut our losses and leave things for a while, then pick up when we can. But Tom is completely obsessed with finishing and nothing will stop him.”

“He’s the most determined person. It’s impressive, but a nightmare,” added the source.

Apart from that, many crew members are worried about getting stuck outside of their home country when production moved from UK to UAE as flights are getting banned everyday due to the pandemic.

“Now many of the production team, especially the more junior staff who aren’t on big salaries, are up in arms and just want to go home,” said the insider.

“This is starting to feel like a real nightmare of a production — and of course, a lot of that is totally unavoidable. But the hope was that after the pre-Christmas rows and delays, filming out in the UAE would give the crew more freedom to make headway without holdups,” they said.

“It feels like everything is against us at the moment and morale is really down,” the source added.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle set to escalate tensions by not accompanying Prince Harry to UK

Meghan Markle set to escalate tensions by not accompanying Prince Harry to UK
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik named daughter ‘Khai’ for a special reason

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik named daughter ‘Khai’ for a special reason
Matthew Perry, Julia Roberts hit it off over fax before she agreed to star in ‘Friends’

Matthew Perry, Julia Roberts hit it off over fax before she agreed to star in ‘Friends’

Meghan Markle sets the record straight about Archie’s birth certificate name change

Meghan Markle sets the record straight about Archie’s birth certificate name change
Sophie Turner calls Blake Lively 'Khaleesi' after latest interview

Sophie Turner calls Blake Lively 'Khaleesi' after latest interview
Khloe Kardashian gets the sweetest surprise from Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian gets the sweetest surprise from Tristan Thompson
Kate Middleton’s ‘tensions’ with Charles, Camilla revealed: report

Kate Middleton’s ‘tensions’ with Charles, Camilla revealed: report
Prince Harry’s admits he ‘struggles to get out of bed’

Prince Harry’s admits he ‘struggles to get out of bed’
Do you know rapper Fat Joe waited in line to get his copy of Eminem's debut album?

Do you know rapper Fat Joe waited in line to get his copy of Eminem's debut album?
Kate Middleton records selfie video to mark Children's Mental Health Week

Kate Middleton records selfie video to mark Children's Mental Health Week
Meghan Markle's name changed on Archie's birth certificate: report

Meghan Markle's name changed on Archie's birth certificate: report

Experts speculate Harry, Meghan planned royal exit months in advance

Experts speculate Harry, Meghan planned royal exit months in advance

Latest

view all