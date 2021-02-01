Kapil Sharma, wife Ginni Chatrath blessed with a baby boy

Indian actor and comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath have been blessed with a baby boy.

The Kapil Sharma Show host announced the good news on Twitter.



Kapil tweeted, “We are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine.”

“Thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers, love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude.”

Last week, the actor-comedian had confirmed that he and his wife were expecting their second child.

Kapil and Ginni got married on December 12, 2018 and welcomed their first daughter Anayra in December 2019.