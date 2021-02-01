Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Social media up in arms against ‘Saturday Night Live’ over transphobic joke

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 01, 2021

Users were riled up over the insensitive comment as they called out 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live host Michael Che is getting berated online after his contentious comments in the most recent episode. 

Social media users were up in arms against the show after the host made a transphobic comment during last week’s Weekend Updates.

Che had said: "President Biden signed an executive order repealing Trump's ban on transgender people from serving in the military. It's good news, except Biden is calling the policy, 'Don't ask, don't tuck.'"

Soon after, users were riled up over the insensitive comment as they called out the host’s commentary.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip draws ire over major blunder made to save monarchy

Prince Philip draws ire over major blunder made to save monarchy
Meghan Markle did not pay heed to Camilla's advice on dealing with online hate

Meghan Markle did not pay heed to Camilla's advice on dealing with online hate
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted over their ‘luxurious’ lifestyle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted over their ‘luxurious’ lifestyle

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana: New photos from set of ‘Spencer’ emerge

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana: New photos from set of ‘Spencer’ emerge

Tom Cruise makes 'M:I 7' filming a ‘nightmare’ for cast and crew

Tom Cruise makes 'M:I 7' filming a ‘nightmare’ for cast and crew
Meghan Markle set to escalate tensions by not accompanying Prince Harry to UK

Meghan Markle set to escalate tensions by not accompanying Prince Harry to UK
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik named daughter ‘Khai’ for a special reason

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik named daughter ‘Khai’ for a special reason
Matthew Perry, Julia Roberts hit it off over fax before she agreed to star in ‘Friends’

Matthew Perry, Julia Roberts hit it off over fax before she agreed to star in ‘Friends’

Meghan Markle sets the record straight about Archie’s birth certificate name change

Meghan Markle sets the record straight about Archie’s birth certificate name change
Sophie Turner calls Blake Lively 'Khaleesi' after latest interview

Sophie Turner calls Blake Lively 'Khaleesi' after latest interview
Khloe Kardashian gets the sweetest surprise from Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian gets the sweetest surprise from Tristan Thompson

Latest

view all