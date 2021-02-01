Social media up in arms against ‘Saturday Night Live’ over transphobic joke

Users were riled up over the insensitive comment as they called out 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live host Michael Che is getting berated online after his contentious comments in the most recent episode.

Social media users were up in arms against the show after the host made a transphobic comment during last week’s Weekend Updates.

Che had said: "President Biden signed an executive order repealing Trump's ban on transgender people from serving in the military. It's good news, except Biden is calling the policy, 'Don't ask, don't tuck.'"

Soon after, users were riled up over the insensitive comment as they called out the host’s commentary.



