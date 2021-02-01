Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 01 2021
PIA air hostess goes missing in Canada

Monday Feb 01, 2021

PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has taken notice and started an investigation into the matter. Photo: File
  • The air hostess had arrived in Toronto via flight-PK797 from Karachi.
  • The PIA officials got alarmed when she did not report on duty for the flight back to Karachi.
  • Two days ago, a PIA flight steward had also gone missing in Canada.

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) air hostess has gone missing in Canada, Geo News reported on Monday.

According to details, the air hostess had reached Toronto via flight-PK797 from Karachi and did not report on duty for the flight back to Karachi.

Read more: False alarm: PIA pilot mistook saucer-like cloud for a UFO

A PIA spokesperson has confirmed the disappearance of the air hostess, stating that the Canadian Immigration and Airports Authority has been notified of the incident.

Sources said that the air hostess is suspected to have slipped into Canada for citizenship.

The top PIA management has taken notice and started an investigation into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention that two days ago a PIA flight steward had also gone missing in Canada.

