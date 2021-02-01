Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Hasan Minaj opts for Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari for sister’s wedding

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 01, 2021

Hasan Minhaj had opted for the ace Pakistani designer for his sister’s wedding ceremony

Globally celebrated comedian Hasan Minhaj has become the talk of town after he channeled his inner desi boy 

The Patriot Act star wreaked havoc on social media in Pakistan after a photo of him donning a kurta by Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari made rounds online.

According to reports, the former Daily Show correspondent had opted for the ace designer for his sister’s wedding ceremony.

The comedian flaunted his South Asian roots in the white custom embroidered kurta and pajama by Ansari’s fashion label.



More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip draws ire over major blunder made to save monarchy

Prince Philip draws ire over major blunder made to save monarchy
Meghan Markle did not pay heed to Camilla's advice on dealing with online hate

Meghan Markle did not pay heed to Camilla's advice on dealing with online hate
How Princess Diana 'radically' changed her life by stepping away from the public

How Princess Diana 'radically' changed her life by stepping away from the public
Social media up in arms against ‘Saturday Night Live’ over transphobic joke

Social media up in arms against ‘Saturday Night Live’ over transphobic joke
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted over their ‘luxurious’ lifestyle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted over their ‘luxurious’ lifestyle

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana: New photos from set of ‘Spencer’ emerge

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana: New photos from set of ‘Spencer’ emerge

Tom Cruise makes 'M:I 7' filming a ‘nightmare’ for cast and crew

Tom Cruise makes 'M:I 7' filming a ‘nightmare’ for cast and crew
Meghan Markle set to escalate tensions by not accompanying Prince Harry to UK

Meghan Markle set to escalate tensions by not accompanying Prince Harry to UK
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik named daughter ‘Khai’ for a special reason

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik named daughter ‘Khai’ for a special reason
Matthew Perry, Julia Roberts hit it off over fax before she agreed to star in ‘Friends’

Matthew Perry, Julia Roberts hit it off over fax before she agreed to star in ‘Friends’

Latest

view all