Kim Kardashian gives major props to ex Kanye West for one gift

By
Geo News Digital Desk
January 10, 2026

Kim Kardashian can’t get enough of one fashion item courtesy of her ex-husband, Kanye West.

A special design from West’s Yeezy collection has earned a prized spot in Kardashian’s closet, clearly impressing her due to the comfort.

The Kardashians star recently shared a TikTok video from her New Year getaway to Aspen, Colo., offering fans a glimpse of her winter style.

In the "GRWM" (get ready with me) clip, she walked viewers through her outfit before heading out for a night in the popular ski town.

The SKIMS founder wore Roberto Cavalli leather pants paired with a gold corset and a luxurious fur coat.

She completed the look with Yeezy boot heels that perfectly complemented her magenta pants.

“Then I put it with these Yeezy boots,” the controversial rapper’s ex wife said in the video. “I will say, there’s nothing like a Yeezy heel.”

After her glowing praise for the design, the 45-year-old socialite added that she wasn’t sure whether the boots were ever released to the public or created exclusively for her.

“I don’t know if they ever made these or just made them for me. I love when a shoe is tonal to the pant,” she said.

While the mother of four has largely stayed quiet about the Bully singer, who has officially changed his name to ye, in recent years, sources have indicated that the former couple are in a healthier place when it comes to co-parenting their children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kardashian’s latest video appreciating West’s design follows reports that he spent part of the holiday season with her and their children in California.

