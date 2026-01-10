Ella Purnell teases Lucy’s dark turn in 'Fallout' season 2

Ella Purnell says fans of Fallout will see a shocking new side of Lucy MacLean in Season 2.

Speaking with Deadline about the episode titled The Demon in the Snow, now streaming on Prime Video, Purnell revealed she loved getting to explore Lucy’s more dangerous side during a drug-fueled sequence that temporarily removes the character’s fear of violence.

“I couldn’t believe it. I felt so scandalous. Coming from any other character, you’d be like, ‘Yeah, it’s just Fallout,’ but just something about it being Lucy, it feels scandalous. I couldn’t believe it. It’s like when you’re like little sister goes out and gets a little wild—it’s crazy,” she said.

“Very fun to see that side of her, to play that side of her, and also, a new experience for me. I haven’t done that a lot in my career. I didn’t know how it was gonna turn out. It turned out good, thank God, I think.”

Lucy’s violent shift happens after she receives a life-saving Buffout steroid drip following a near-death experience in the previous episode. Under the drug’s influence, her usual moral compass disappears, leading to a deadly — and comedic — killing spree.

“But yeah, very fun to play a side of Lucy that is fearless for once,” Purnell added. “But to play a character who truly doesn’t conceive the notion of death for just five minutes of the day… it changes all the tension in the scene… and I get to play with some comedy in there, it was really fun.”

Purnell also addressed switching between Lucy and her other role, serial killer Rhiannon Lewis in Sweetpea.

“It’s a weird switch to make actually,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Rhiannon would do that in a heartbeat.’”