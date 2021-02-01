Prince Philip draws ire over major blunder made to save monarchy

Prince Philip suggested making a documentary, in order to appeal to the public, which backfired immediately

Prince Philip was slammed after he made a grave mistake in his attempts to save the monarchy's plunging popularity



Back in the 60s, Philip suggested making a documentary, in order to appeal to the public.



The documentary disappeared just three years after it was recorded after Queen Elizabeth banned it for good.

As described by royal expert Clive Irving, it was a 'fatal error' on Prince Philip's part.

“That was a fatal error in his thinking. It ran counter to a core belief about what kept the monarchy viable," he told Daily Beast.

“The essence of the brand was majesty. It was an inexact word describing a quality of appearance and stature supposedly attained only by birth. “And there was no new bargain made with the public in which they would suddenly feel ‘part of the system," Irving added.