Pakistan annual inflation dropped to 5.65% in January

pakistan
Monday Feb 01 2021
By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

By
Reuters
,
Web Desk

Monday Feb 01, 2021

Last month, inflation was recorded at 8%. Photo: File 
As compared to the 8% inflation rate in the previous month, Pakistan's annual inflation rate dropped down to 5.65% in January, the bureau of statistics said on Monday.

A decrease in the prices of vegetables, pulses, eggs, spices and chicken helped bring down the consumer price index, the bureau said.

It said the urban CPI recorded a decrease of 0.16%, while the rural CPI recorded a drop of 0.29%.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared "more good news on the economic front" with the nation, referring to the lowering of core inflation and the consumer price index (CPI).

Read more: PM Imran Khan shares 'more good news on economic front'

The premier took to Twitter to announce that the government's efforts to bring down inflation were bearing fruit. "More good news on the economic front. Our efforts to reduce inflation are now showing results. Consumer price index & core inflation are both now lower than when our government was formed," he said. 


