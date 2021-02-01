Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘determined’ to make ‘as many enemies as he can’

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 01, 2021

Prince Harry's recent comments about social media's negative impact have brought him under fire once again.

Royal author Lady Colin Campbell gave an earful to the Duke of Sussex and labelled him “arrogant” after he recently spoke about the Capitol Hill riots in the US.

"Harry is determined to make as many enemies as he can out of people who relish freedom of speech,” she said during the latest episode of her podcast, Chatting with Lady C.

"He doesn't understand, or thinks he can get away, or maybe he understands and maybe he is arrogant enough to think he is in such a position of power and privilege, that he can shut down the whole world and prevent people from speaking their minds freely,” she went on to say.

"There are sufficient laws in place in all of the Western democracies that if people defame you, you can sue them,” she continued.

"I do think actually in fairness, as I say that, the laws of defamation have been loosened up a bit too much. But that doesn't mean that people should be muzzled.”

"It means that people who defame other people should be made accountable, more easily and less expensively, than they are at the moment,” she added.

She went on to say that Harry’s views are now becoming increasingly dangerous to the monarchy, and added: "He is a part of the Royal Family .... if they wish him to give him the liberty to poison their pond that's their decision."

More From Entertainment:

Iggy Azalea takes trip down memory lane by posting photos of son Onyx

Iggy Azalea takes trip down memory lane by posting photos of son Onyx
Jessica Biel marks hubby Justin Timberlake's 40th birthday in touching way

Jessica Biel marks hubby Justin Timberlake's 40th birthday in touching way
Travis Barker's Instagram post gets Kourtney Kardashian's heart racing

Travis Barker's Instagram post gets Kourtney Kardashian's heart racing
Kim Kardashian Paris robbery suspect to release tell-all book about incident

Kim Kardashian Paris robbery suspect to release tell-all book about incident
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'have put themselves on the line,' claims royal expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'have put themselves on the line,' claims royal expert
When Prince Philip attacked father-in-law King George VI on camera: 'Very odd habits'

When Prince Philip attacked father-in-law King George VI on camera: 'Very odd habits'
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher working together to get a break from kids: 'Two days off!'

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher working together to get a break from kids: 'Two days off!'
Priyanka Chopra reveals what can fans expect from upcoming memoir 'Unfinished'

Priyanka Chopra reveals what can fans expect from upcoming memoir 'Unfinished'
Prince Philip draws ire over major blunder made to save monarchy

Prince Philip draws ire over major blunder made to save monarchy
Hasan Minaj opts for Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari for sister’s wedding

Hasan Minaj opts for Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari for sister’s wedding
Meghan Markle did not pay heed to Camilla's advice on dealing with online hate

Meghan Markle did not pay heed to Camilla's advice on dealing with online hate
How Princess Diana 'radically' changed her life by stepping away from the public

How Princess Diana 'radically' changed her life by stepping away from the public

Latest

view all