Mahira Khan is ‘nervous’ and ‘excited’ to announce her first production venture

Monday Feb 01, 2021
Superstar Mahira Khan, after years of acting, was ‘nervous’ and ‘excited’ to share with fans her first venture into production with co-producer Nida Kashif.
The Raees actress announced the big news on Instagram on Monday.
Mahira said, “There is a story behind everything and I live for stories - hearing them and telling them.”
“I’m nervous and excited to share with all of you my first venture into production. I would have no one better to be my co-pilot in this trip with me other than Nina Kashif.”
“Welcome to SoulFry Films. @soulfry_films,” she said and asked her millions of fans for prayers.
“Your prayers and your stories always always welcome.”
