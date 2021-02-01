Minal Khan, Aiman Khan look adorable in their latest snap

Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani actresses Minal Khan and Aiman Khan always let fans into the latest happenings of their lives.

Taking to Instagram, Minal shared an adorable photo with her sister. 

While Minal posed for the camera, Aiman was visibly distracted as she looked down, probably on her phone.

The stunner seemed to have noticed her twin sister's distraction as she supposedly complained of her constantly being on the phone.  

"Always instagraming, tell me your plans for Monday!!! I’m OFF today," she shared. 

Take a look:



