Reese Witherspoon sends sweet wishes to Kerry Washington on her 44th birthday

Reese Witherspoon has doubled the bliss of her friend Kerry Washington as she sent sweet wishes on her 44th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Walk The Line actress shared a photo relaxing on the back of a golf cart together with her pal.

Witherspoon was looked stunning in a dark blue dress, while Washington sported a white long-sleeve blouse that was paired with gold patterned pants.

The actress gushed over her friend and wrote: "Happy birthday to my amazing friend @kerrywashington!! You are a brilliant, creative, passionate force of nature and I am constantly inspired by your grace. Not to mention your incredible sense of style." [sic]

On the other hand, Viola Davis also shared a snap on her Instagram and wrote a special line for her friend: "A powder keg of talent, intelligence, activism, leadership and HEART!! Thank you for living your life with such undeniable purpose. We experience the overflow. Love you." [sic]



Witherspoon previously co-starred with Washington in the 2020 miniseries Little Fires Everywhere.