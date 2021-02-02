Angelina Jolie admits moving on from Brad Pitt split was ‘hard’

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has broken her silence about her past marriage with Brad Pitt, years after they divorced.



For her British Vogue cover story for March 2021, the Maleficent actor, 45, got candid about how she healed following the divorce from Pitt.

“The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body,” she said.

She went on to observe that she is still waiting to recover fully ever since she and Pitt parted ways in 2016.

“I’m not there yet. But I hope to be. I’m planning on it,” she said.

Pitt and Jolie were legally divorced in 2019 but the former couple’s custody case has yet to be settled. They are parents to six children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14 and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.