Angelina Jolie gets candid about her parenting struggles

American actor Angelina Jolie has opened up about her parenting struggles and her relationship with her kids during the global pandemic.



In her British Vogue cover story for March 2021, the Salt star laid bare her thoughts about quarantining with her six children during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think that like most families, we have had this bigger thing happening with the pandemic. But of course you also have these life markers. We went into it having just gotten out of the hospital with Zahara [who underwent surgery early last year], and we were so happy she was okay that we entered lockdown in a different state of mind,” she said.

“But, you know, there are also these other markers of life: Pax going into his senior year, but not being able to enjoy all that it is to be a senior; Zahara finally getting her driving license, but she’s taking the test with the driver wrapped in the full outfit with the masks. It’s not how you imagine these moments. But birthdays go on, and I think that for many people, it’s made us all feel very human together. There’s something beautiful about that."

She went on to say that she is not good at being a traditional mom, adding that her kids help her manage the household.

"I was never very good at sitting still. Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, traveling in the middle of the jungle somewhere. I didn’t imagine it in that true, traditional sense. I feel like I’m lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom. I’m managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all,” she said.

Opening up about her relationship with her kids, Jolie said: "They think that I’m a bit ridiculous, as they should. And they all know me in different ways. You know, they’ve all crossed into that moment when they realize that there’s nothing special about me. I’m just older. I don’t have all the secrets. I just mean well."

She also touched upon the topic of her divorce and how she is dealing with things following that major change.

"The past few years have been pretty hard," she said. "I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body."