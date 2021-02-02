Can't connect right now! retry
Gigi Hadid gushes over Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi on her third birthday

US supermodel Gigi Hadid can’t stop gushing over make-up mogul Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster, who turns three on Monday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared adorable photos and videos of Stormi throughout the years and wrote “thank you God for sending this little soul to me.”

“Crying today because i can’t stop the time it’s all the little things i’ll miss like your cute voice and our long talks. watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years but on the other side i’m excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do.”

“Happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!”

The endearing post also caught the attention of Gigi, who dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

