Tuesday Feb 02 2021
Sonam Kapoor reminisces US trip when Anand Ahuja proposed her back in 2017

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

Indian star Sonam Kapoor treated her fans with a loved-up throwback photo from her New York trip when her hubby Anand Ahuja proposed her in 2017.

Taking to Instagram, the Neerja actress posted a PDA-filled photo with Anand and wrote, “Throwback to a wonderful trip where my beautiful husband @anandahuja proposed to me #august2017 #newyork #everydayphenomenal.”

However, Anand corrected Sonam in the comments section of her endearing post and reminded her that the picture was clicked a few weeks later at the birthday party she threw him.

He commented, “A few weeks after this! This was the bday party you threw for me. :)” followed by heart emoticon.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018 nearly a year later when he proposed her.

Meanwhile, Sonam is celebrating two years of her film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.


