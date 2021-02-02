Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 02 2021
Noah Centineo to star in Netflix film about Gamestop stock debacle

Tuesday Feb 02, 2021

Noah Centineo is gearing up with Netflix for a film about the stock saga

Hollywood star Noah Centineo is buckling up to bring to screens the recent Gamestop stock fiasco.

According to a report by Deadline, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor is gearing up with Netflix for a film about the stock saga.

The film about the battle between hedge fund investors and Reddit traders is already in the early stages.

Mark Boal, Academy Award winning writer is in talks to pen the script, leading many into already speculating the untitled project may create Oscar buzz once it hits the streaming giant.

Apart from that, Makeready founder Brad Weston is all set to produce the film.

