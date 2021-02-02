Silento arrested in connection to cousin's murder

American rapper Silento has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of his cousin Frederick Rooks.

The Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae) hit maker was taken into custody on one count of felony murder.

As on now it is unclear if the rapper has an attorney who will speak on his behalf.

Rooks was found dead in a residential street with multiple gunshot wounds in Panthersville, Georgia, according to police.

DeKalb Countypolice LT. Rod Bryant said that investigators believed that the 34-year-old was familiar with one of the residents in the neighbourhood.

"We're still doing a little bit more investigation," he said.

"The people in the house know him, but he really don't live there, so we're trying to see what's going on."

Silento's arrest, who’s real name is Richard "Ricky" Lamar Hawk, took place four months after he was charged with assault in LA.

According to the LA County, he attempted to hit two people with a hatchet but was later disarmed by one of them.